U.S. Senator James Lanford recaps for us the final day of opening statements from the house managers who are dead set on convicting President Donald Trump and removing him from office without charging him with an actual crime.

There are four inconvenient—but key—facts that haven’t changed since this impeachment began.

The call transcript shows zero link between aid and political investigations. (And remember, President Trump declassified and released the transcript all on his own.)

The aid was released without any commitment to new investigations.

Ukraine did not know aid was withheld at the time of the July 25 phone call.