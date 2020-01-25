Posted: Jan 25, 2020 4:41 PMUpdated: Jan 25, 2020 4:42 PM

Tom Davis

Polar Plunge 2020 for Special Olympics Oklahoma raised a lot of money and provided a lot of smiles Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Bartlesville.

Just under 40 people took the plunge raising just under $20-thousand dollars with pledges, corporate sponsorships and some matching funds.

The money raised is split between the local Special Olympics group in Northeast Oklahoma and the state group. Funds are used to pay for equipment and facility usage fees to hold area and statewide events for the Special Olympians.

KWON/ARVEST FACEBOOK LIVE video of the event