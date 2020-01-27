Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2020 10:31 AM

Max Gross

A concerned citizen spoke up about concerns with county roads at Monday’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. Charles Hollingsworth, a district one resident, stated that several gravel roads near his residence are causing problems.

Hollingsworth said several filled ditches give water nowhere to runoff and it washing out roads. He further said he has seen school buses struggle on certain roads. District one commissioner Burke LaRue addressed those concerns.

LaRue says that one road grader was broken beyond repair. That piece of equipment was declared as surplus.

Later in the meeting LaRue approved a resolution for $50,000 to help improve several county roads. The funds came from the County Economic Development Fund. The money will reimbursed through the Cherokee Nation upon completion of the work.