Posted: Jan 27, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2020 11:58 AM

Garrett Giles

During the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday, a report to officers from the Adult Drug Court for the month of December was approved.

District Two Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the balance with the cash on hand from the report was $630. Fiscal Year 2020 REAP Grant Awards for the Oglesby Civil Defense Fire Department and Washington County District Two were later approved in the meeting. The Oglesby Civil Defense Fire Department's grant came in at $30,000. District Two's grant was for $50,000 and it will go towards work on County Road 4020.

Lastly, the Washington County Commissioners approved letters to Doug Johnson and Mike Kauk. Both have been appointed to the Washington County Floodplain Board.