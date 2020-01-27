Posted: Jan 27, 2020 11:56 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2020 12:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Visit Bartlesville will host “Oklahoma Tourism 101” at the Bartlesville Community Center located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28th at 11:30 a.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 29th at 8:30 a.m. Visit Bartlesville is calling all Bartlesville and Dewey area attractions, restaurants, retail shops and events to the program.

During the event, Visit Bartlesville says you can learn the ins and outs of the Oklahoma Tourism Department and Travel OK. They say this will help you to better utilize the state's programs to promote your business to Oklahoma visitors.

A guest speaker from TravelOK.com will be on hand. Workshops for Oklahoma Tourism 101 at the Bartlesville Community Center are completely free. Food will also be provided.

To RSVP, call Visit Bartlesville at 918.336.8709. You can also send an email to visit@bartlesville.com.