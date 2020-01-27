Posted: Jan 27, 2020 3:23 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2020 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Crew members of Miller EMS were at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting saying that things were going well with their company, but Jim Koch added response times needed to be better. He said a new mapping system would help that.

In the month of December, they responded to 32 phone calls in the Barnsdall and Avant area. Five responses didn't require the transport of a patient.