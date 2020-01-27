Posted: Jan 27, 2020 3:30 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2020 3:39 PM

Citizens from Copan will hold a “Concerned Citizens” meeting at the town's Senior Center on Tuesday with discussion taking place at 7:00 p.m.

According to Pete Elkins (pictured far right), a long-time citizen in Copan, the meeting regards actions that have been taken by Copan's City Council. Based on an agenda submitted by Elkins to Bartlesville Radio, discussion will revolve around conditions of the town's water plant, and an upcoming loan for improvements for the plant.

There will also be some discussion concerning sewer lines for Copan, and concerns over the police department. Pictured below is an agenda provided by Mr. Elkins: