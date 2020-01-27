Posted: Jan 27, 2020 8:31 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2020 8:31 PM

Max Gross

The financial allocations for each capital improvement and general obligation bond project were approved after lengthy deliberation at Monday night’s meeting of the Bartlesville City Council.

This was the second week that the council has discussed these matters. Modifications were made off the original plan of allocations. Mayor Dale Copeland had initially wanted to take $100,000 away from the pickleball courts at Johnstone Park. However, the rest of the council wanted to keep the budgeted $350,000 for that project. Pickleball advocate Tyler Vaclaw explains the benefits of the growing game.

The downtown landscaping project was topic of a wide discussion. Arguments for less funding for this project were heard. However, Councilman Jim Curd was passionate about this project and its completion.

The council voted to allocate a total of $800,000 for this. Also, $75,000 was moved around to begin replacing the performance speakers at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Copeland said at the next council meeting there will be action to authorize an election. Then these projects will be subject to the opinions of the voter.