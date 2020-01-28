Posted: Jan 28, 2020 9:27 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2020 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

February is National Heart Month, and for the occasion, the Oklahoma Heart Institute and Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church will host a Life Line Screening in Bartlesville.

The event will take place at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church located at 801 SE Washington Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 3rd starting at 9:00 a.m. The Life Line Screening will end at 4:00 p.m. that day.

All screenings take 60 to 90 minutes to complete. Ultrasound technology will be used to view any plaque build-up that may be in your carotid arteries, which are the main arteries that carry blood to the brain. Blockage in these arteries are the leading cause of strokes.

For more information, call 918.333.1708. You can also find more on the event here.