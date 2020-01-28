Posted: Jan 28, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2020 10:59 AM

Garrett Giles

Kaitlyn Spalding, a Rogers State University-Bartlesville student, was selected to receive Armstrong Bank's spring 2020 scholarship.

Spalding is completing a Bachelor of Science in Social Science degree - sociology option, with a minor in psychology. Spalding said RSU provides our community with the opportunity to further higher education while staying close to home. In a statement, Spalding said: "My RSU experience is providing education and skills to begin a dream career working with law enforcement agencies to help solve crimes and I am grateful to Armstrong Bank for their scholarship support this semester."

Spalding added that the scholarship will help her maximize her college experience, and help decrease the number of loans needed to complete her degree.

Armstrong Bank Market President, Michael Dennis and Jessi Hawkins, AVP and Relationship Banker presented Spalding with her scholarship. In a statement, Dennis said: “Armstrong Bank is dedicated to supporting higher education and working to exceed our community and customer expectations. It is an honor to support a hard-working in-need student with this scholarship.”