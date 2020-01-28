Posted: Jan 28, 2020 11:24 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2020 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Last Saturday the 2020 Bartlesville Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Oklahoma at the Hilton Garden Inn exceeded 2019's fundraising total by $100.

$18,814 were raised that weekend, and it will be split with the state office. Nearly 40 plungers jumped into an icy pool outside the Hilton (pictured) located along Frank Phillips Boulevard in downtown Bartlesville to bring their pledges to fruition. District Two Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier attended the event and he said he was thankful for the Dewey FFA.

The Dewey FFA had a group of students come down to the event to set up the pool that was used on Saturday. Commissioner Bouvier said they also helped with the tear down of the pool following the event. He said he was both surprised and greatly appreciative of their efforts.

Money raised during the 2020 Bartlesville Polar Plunge will stay local and will help athletes strive for their goals. There are seven counties covered in this region for the Special Olympic Games. The statewide event in Stillwater will be held during the second week in May at Oklahoma State University.