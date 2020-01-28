Posted: Jan 28, 2020 2:01 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2020 2:01 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Health Department has confirmed that two Oklahoma residents are being tested for the Coronavirus, according to our news partners with The News on 6. The two people are showing symptoms of the supervirus, but the cases have not been confirmed.

The Center for Disease Control says there are five confirmed cases in the Unites States, all of which from people who have ties to Wuhan, China, where the disease originated. Nowata County Emergency Mananger Laurie Summers spoke about the disease.

The Oklahoma cases are unconfirmed and no location has been given. The CDC recommends everyday actions like washing your hands and disinfecting frequently touched objects as the best measures for prevention.