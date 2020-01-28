Posted: Jan 28, 2020 2:06 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2020 2:12 PM

The OSBI continues to investigate the Pawhuska Police Department, but Pawhuska City Manager Dave Neely confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva had been terminated.

In an exclusive interview with Bartlesville Radio, Chief Silva had some parting words for Pawhuska residents.

District Attorney Mike Fisher is unsure if this has to do with the OSBI investigation or other matters relating to city government, as Neely is the one who let Silva go. Neely declined to comment further.

Fisher went on to say that his office is currently trying to figure out who should prosecute the case moving forward.

Lorrie Hennesey has been named interim police chief.