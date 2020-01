Posted: Jan 28, 2020 2:56 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2020 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Extension Office for Oklahoma State University has moved to the Osage County Fairgrounds and Director Branden Handke says area residents are finally adjusting to the move. Handke says groups have planned many events for the new building in the near future.

To learn more about what the new building has to offer, call 918-287-4170.