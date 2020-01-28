Posted: Jan 28, 2020 5:09 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2020 5:09 PM

U-S Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford spoke this afternoon via Facebook Live to address today’s Senate impeachment trial and the conclusion of the White House counsel’s oral arguments.

Lankford addressed the arguments offered today and concluded the Facebook Live event by recounting a conversation he had last night with a Democrat colleague on the way forward for our nation after such a divisive time during the impeachment and trial.

The trial continues tomorrow and will be an opportunity for senators to ask questions to the House Managers and the President’s legal team.