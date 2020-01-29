Posted: Jan 29, 2020 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2020 12:57 PM

The Rogers State University Foundation will hold its annual Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast on Friday, March 27th at the Hilton Garden Inn from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.

Angie Thompson, RSU’s Foundation Development manager, said in a statement: "This is the one event we hold each year exclusively for RSU Bartlesville students. Students use their scholarships to pay for tuition and class fees or to buy books. 83-percent of our students work while completing their degrees and scholarships are a way to support hard-working students dedicated to completing their college degrees."

The RSU Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast is free, but RSVPs are required. The annual event has raised more than $200,000 since 2009 that have supported nearly 60 local students in completing college degrees.

Guest speakers for the event include KOTV the News on 6 news anchor Lori Fullbright, and past scholarship recipient Jessica Woods.

Fullbright is a summa cum laude graduate from the University of Missouri-Columbia Journalism School. She is a two-time Emmy Award winner, and Tulsa Press Club NEWSIES winner. The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters also gave Fullbright the best investigative piece award in 2008. She has received an investigative reporting award from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Tulsa Police Department Citizen’s Appreciation Award and Tulsa’s Sigma Gamma Rho Status of Women honor.

This year’s RSU Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast will also include a silent auction, featuring goods and services from local vendors and artisans. Event registration and silent auction information can be found on the RSU Foundation website at rsu.edu/bsb.