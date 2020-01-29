Posted: Jan 29, 2020 10:14 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2020 12:53 PM

Garrett Giles

Two Bartlesville High School students named to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister's 2020 Student Advisory Council are officially in Oklahoma City for their first meeting of the year.

Earlier this month, Chuck McCauley, the Superintendent for Bartlesville Public Schools, said he was pleased to recommend Senior Stone Yang and Junior Elijah Winters to sit on the Council. He said they are excellent students academically, and that they are very well rounded.

Yang, a senior at BHS, is an accomplished musician that many in the community have probably seen perform. He was also a strong advocate - a voice - for the 2019 Bond Issue to help bring the new vocational agriculture building for the newly established FFA classes, the new press box at Custer Stadium, and much more to Bartlesville Public Schools. That Bond Issue passed in August 2019 with an 80-percent approval rate.

Winters is a junior at BHS. He had a lead role in a Children's Musical Theater performance last December. He also has siblings that are as wise as he that are younger and older than him that have shown the success BPS has in developing strong students.

Superintendent McCauley said Yang and Winters will represent Bartlesville well. He said they are great examples in the Bartlesville Public Schools system.

At the state level, Superintendent McCauley said it is important for Bartlesville's students to be heard. Yang is a returning member to Superintendent Hofmeister's Student Advisory Council. Superintendent McCauley said Yang did an excellent job in making Bartlesville heard last year, and he has no doubt that he will do it again. Meanwhile, Superintendent McCauley said Winters will pick it up quickly and be right up there with Yang in terms of making an impact for education in Bartlesville.

Yang and Winters join 102 high school students from across the State of Oklahoma to assist State Superintendent Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy. Superintendent McCauley said he is proud that BPS has two students that are assisting State Superintendent Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy. He said not many districts in Oklahoma had two students chosen to represent their school.

The 2020 Student Advisory Council was scheduled to meet at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29th in the State Capitol.