Posted: Jan 29, 2020 10:15 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2020 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

A community transportation forum will take place in Bartlesville on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library.

The forum will focus on public transportation in Washington County and other counties within the Cimmarron Public Transit service area. CPT operates the public transportation system CityRide.

Riders, businesses, Tribes, health facilities, elected officials and the general public are encouraged to attend and make recommendations on how CPT can make improvement for the future. Those interested in attending the forum can get free transportation to and from the event.

For accessibility questions, call 918.762.3041 ext. 181.