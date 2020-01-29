Posted: Jan 29, 2020 1:40 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2020 1:47 PM

Garrett Giles

Review, discussion and possible action on recommendations for sound, light and projection equipment for the Tower Center at Unity Square project was discussed on Wednesday.

Bartlesville Vice Mayor Alan Gentges, who is a member of the Bartlesville Community Center Trust Authority's Tower Center at Unity Square Committee, said they tabled the item. He said they came down to tabling any decision on the item right now to determine if there is a better package with a broader use than what was shown.

It was a learning moment on Wednesday. Vice Mayor Gentges said they found out that whatever level of performance that is held at the Tower Center at Unity Square could dictate the variety of equipment they might need.

For example, if a small group is playing on the stage, or there is a single person making an announcement, they would only require a rudimentary equipment setup. If a larger band or performance were to take place, there would be a need for more equipment.

The discussion the Bartlesville Community Center Trust Authority's Tower Center at Unity Square Committee had was about how much equipment they would want to have on site. How much equipment they would require to be rented was up for discussion as well. The Committee believed they would have the equipment used on a regular basis, while other equipment from a bigger act could be brought in addition to the equipment the Tower Center would have on hand for them to use.

In terms of video equipment like screens, there was discussion of what the utility costs might be. There were some concerns of what weather might do to the screens, too, if severe weather and heavy winds were to hit the outdoor green space.

The general consensus for now is that they will probably go with a rudimentary supply when it comes to providing light, sound and video equipment. The idea is that they want to have just enough equipment that would be used on a regular occasion, because they do not want to spend a ton of money on an endless amount of equipment for it just to sit around and collect dust.

Vice Mayor Gentges said depending on a couple of items under the current budget for the project, there may be some additional funding in the budget for the sound, lighting and projection equipment that was discussed. He said they are waiting to see how the budget shapes out.

Currently, the budget $30,000 for the light, sound and video equipment. It is hard to say what additional funding might be available, but Vice Mayor Gentges said the additional funding is why they are sifting through this process to see if they can find something they can afford that might be of better use.

There are some questions on how much it will cost to recognize project donors for the Tower Center at Unity Square project. Vice Mayor Gentges said that there are contingencies built into the construction contracts that they have to consider as well.

The Bartlesville Community Center Trust Authority's Tower Center at Unity Square Committee hopes to have more information in their next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18th at 9:00 a.m.