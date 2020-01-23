Posted: Jan 29, 2020 3:24 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2020 4:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Timothy Briggs, 34, was arrested on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, by Deputy Kyle Walton.

Deputy Walton observed a brown Chevy truck pass him with an obvious modified exhaust. Once he noticed this, he approached the vehicle and noticed an open can of beer. From there Deputy Walton obtained probable cause to search the vehicle.

Several used needles and a spoon with a substance on it, which tested positive for methamphetamine, were found. Also discovered was a glass pipe, straw, and seven bags with methamphetamine residue. Briggs (pictured below) was transported to Nowata County Jail for Transporting an Open Container, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute. Briggs bond was set at $50,000 and he remains in the Nowata County Jail with his next court appearance to take place in March.

Lacey Jae Briggs was also a passenger in the vehicle and was arrested for Public Intoxication by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, who assisted Nowata County with the traffic stop.

(Photo courtesy: The Nowata County Sheriff's Office)