Posted: Jan 30, 2020 4:57 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2020 6:41 AM

Tom Davis

U-S Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford spoke on Facebook Live to update Oklahomans on today’s Senate impeachment trial proceedings.

Lankford gave a brief recap of Wednesday’s question and answer session in the trial. Lankford said in the video that he does not see a need to call additional witnesses.

Lankford went on to say he has not seen anything that rises to the level of removal from office of President Trump.