News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Jan 30, 2020 4:57 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2020 6:41 AM
VIDEO: Sen. Lankford Recaps Day 8 of the Impeachment Trial
Tom Davis
U-S Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford spoke on Facebook Live to update Oklahomans on today’s Senate impeachment trial proceedings.
Lankford gave a brief recap of Wednesday’s question and answer session in the trial. Lankford said in the video that he does not see a need to call additional witnesses.
Lankford went on to say he has not seen anything that rises to the level of removal from office of President Trump.
« Back to News