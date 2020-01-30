Posted: Jan 30, 2020 8:05 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2020 8:24 AM

Emilie Tindle, a Democrat from Collinsville running for Oklahoma Congressional District 11, will be at the Bartlesville Public Library.

The meeting with Tindle will last from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The House District 11 seat is currently held by Republican Representative Derrel Fincher from Bartlesville. Representative Fincher currently serves on the Higher Education and Career Tech Committee as the Vice Chair. He also serves on the A&B Education Committee, the Utilities Committee, and the Children, Youth and Family Services Committee.

During Tindle’s meeting in the Bartlesville Public Library’s Meeting Room A, Josh Visnaw from the Bernie Sanders campaign will be a special guest. The BPL thanks the Washington County Democratic Party for their support of the meeting.

According to the "Emilie Tindle for House District 11" Facebook page, Tindle is a fifth generation Oklahoman with family ties to Collinsville and Bartlesville. She is running to bring better policies to the state house in order to make Oklahoma a vibrant state for families and businesses to thrive is her top priority for House District 11.

Tindle grew up in Tulsa and learned early on the values of faith and hard work from her tight-knit family and local community. She is a 2014 alumnus of Tulsa Technology Center's Vision Care Technologies program. This has led to her work in healthcare as an eye doctor's assistant in Oklahoma, Kansas and across the Midwest for four years. Changing career directions, she revamped a social media program for a small Oklahoma business.

Through each of her experiences, Tindle says she has learned the importance of advocacy for all people, experienced the necessity of regular access to preventative healthcare, and saw firsthand the structural problems of our current system.

Today, Tindle live in Collinsville. She had been married to James Tindle, who serves as a historian for the Air Force, since 2014. Tindle is a non-traditional student at Oklahoma State University pursuing a Bachelor's of Arts in History. Through university research and civic involvement, Tindle continues to exercise her skills of brining people together and advocating for diverse perspectives. Tindle is also active in her community, she is a member of the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce, and strives to help Oklahoma thrive.

Lastly, Tindle's dream for Oklahoma is best practices in business-employee relationships, a robust healthcare system that benefits all Oklahomans, and education funding with strategies that guarantee each student a chance of success.