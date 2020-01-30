Posted: Jan 30, 2020 9:00 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2020 12:18 PM

Garrett Giles

We are close to being through with the first month of 2020, and as we progress, the Tower Center at Unity Square project in Bartlesville progresses alongside us.

Bartlesville Vice Mayor Alan Gentges said crews on Wednesday began to deck the roof of the stage that has been installed at the construction site located at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue. He said once the decking is done, electricians can come in and get some work done.

The focus for the electricians will help with the house lighting for the stage. Plumbing work will also be taking place soon for the bathrooms.

If they can get a solid stretch of dry weather, Vice Mayor Gentges said crews can do more landscaping work as well. Rain has certainly been a problem, but the project still finds a way to move along.

If you were to drive by the Tower Center at Unity Square project, you would be able to see some of the new trees that have been placed. Rocks are being moved among the project as well.

The Tower Center at Unity Square project could be substantially completed towards the end of March. Vice Mayor Gentges said the City of Bartlesville hopes to hold a grand opening towards the end of April or the first of May. He said even though all parties involved have wanted to have the project completed as soon as possible, it has moved relatively quickly since it was approved by voters in 2018 General Obligation Bond Election.