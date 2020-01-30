Posted: Jan 30, 2020 10:20 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2020 10:53 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to attend the Inter-State Farm & Home Show Friday, March 6th 1-7pm and Saturday, March 7th 8:30am-4pm at Nellis Hall - Coffeyville Community College 400 W. 11th Street, Coffeyville, Kansas.

The Interstate Farm andHome Show is presented by Bartlett Co-op with KRIG-KGGF-KWON-KYFM-Star 98.9-KUSN and KPGM.

The Inter-State Farm & Home Show brings together the best of both worlds with agriculture and residential. Vendors throughout Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas will be represented at the show. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home decor, this is a must-visit show.

Many vendors will have cash and carry items can be purchased during the show and taken home for your immediate enjoyment.

Mark your calendars and plan to attend the 4th Annual Inter-State Farm & Home Show on March 6th and 7th, 2020. Bring your entire family, your friends, and neighbors, and enjoy attending and making the Inter-State Farm & Home Show one of the most talked-about and anticipated shows in the area.

Parking and admission is free!