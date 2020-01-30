Posted: Jan 30, 2020 10:51 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2020 10:57 AM

Garrett Giles

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, is issuing a draft Request for Proposals for economical generating capacity to supply the short-term needs of its customers.

Stan Whiteford with PSO Corporate Communications said power generators, IPP's, or other utilities that are within the southwest power pool footprint that can deliver energy through PSO's system will be the one's submitting RFP's. In other words, independent power producers will submit proposals to PSO.

The Request for Proposals solicits bids for the purchase of capacity in amounts of 500 to 800 megawatts for a term of three to five years beginning in 2022. Proposals are due by Thursday, April 16th, 2020.

Whiteford said this is "in the weeds" information for PSO's customers, but the message to their customers is that they are planning for your future needs. He said they are always looking for the most reliable, affordable generation resources so that they can pass on benefits on to you, the customers.

The most recent Request for Proposals is PSO's way of looking ahead to the coming years to acquiring some additional generating capacity so they can share that with their customers. Whiteford said the Public Service Company has an Integrated Resource Plan that they always aim to upgrade. He said meeting the needs of their customers also means acquiring energy resources when PSO needs them.

There is a requirement PSO has to have a reserve of energy in case of some emergency as well. This is just a fraction of PSO's planning process. Whiteford said the RFP's take place as the need arises and when the planning cycle calls for it to occur.

Response and contact information is available online at psoklahoma.com/2020Capacity.