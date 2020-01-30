Posted: Jan 30, 2020 1:50 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2020 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Former Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva was notified earlier this week that City Manager Dave Neely had terminated his contract. This is in the wake of an OSBI investigation into the Pawhuska Police Department that Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher had requested earlier this month. Fisher says the case is now being handed to the Washington County’s District Attorney’s Office.

Silva lives in Washington County, hence the reason the case is being handed over to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Lorrie Hennesey remains the interim police chief in Pawhuska.