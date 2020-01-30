Posted: Jan 30, 2020 2:01 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2020 2:05 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will once again host their Eggs and Issues breakfast at Tri County Tech located at 6101 Nowata Road.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, Feb. 28th from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. Sherri Wilt, the Chamber's President, said the breakfast will feature Bartlesville and the surrounding areas local delegation of Senator Julie Daniels, and Representatives Derrel Fincher and Judd Strom. She said the three delegates would have been in session for about three weeks by the time the breakfast takes place.

The Second Regular Session of the 57th Legislature will convene on Monday, Feb. 3rd. Reservations to the Eggs and Issues breakfast at Tri County Tech will cost $25 per person.

Wilt said the Eggs and Issues breakfast was popular last year. She said they brought it back and it will be an overview given by the delegates as to what they are seeing in the upcoming session.

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce also does a weekly newsletter for members where they track bills that pertain to business. If there is a business specific bill you would like the Chamber to follow, tell them and they will track it for you. The Chamber's number is 918.336.8708.

Pictured is an Eggs and Issues breakfast at Tri County Tech in October 2018.