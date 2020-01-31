Posted: Jan 31, 2020 9:28 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2020 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidates for municipal office in the City of Dewey municipality may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3rd.

The filing period ends Wednesday, Feb. 5th at 5:00 pm. Candidates for the offices need to file with the Secretary of the County Election Board. Candidate Declaration of Candidacy filing forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 101. They can also be found on the State Election Board website, which is election.ok.gov.

All seats on the Dewey City Council are included during this filing period. The mayor’s seat is also up for the filing period.

For more information, call the County Election Board Office at 918.337.2850.