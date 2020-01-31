Posted: Jan 31, 2020 9:38 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2020 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Christmas in the Ville was a huge success for the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce in 2019.

Sherri Wilt, the Chamber's President, said the weather cooperated this year and they had a huge reach in the region. She said Christmas in the Ville saw over 5,400 people ice skate. She added that you could equate that to 15,000 people in downtown Bartlesville in general because not everyone went ice skating.

Wilt said folks came from all over to see the lights, to walk downtown, to take photos and to ride carriage rides as well. She said having an opening night for Christmas in the Ville was a neat change the Chamber experienced this year that they will look to do again.

It has been confirmed that the train will be back on the tracks at the Chamber Depot when Christmas in the Ville 2020 takes place. Also, the community Christmas tree will be about 7-feet taller next year, making it 25-feet tall.

Wilt said they will always see how they can improve Christmas in the Ville to make it the best holiday experience for you.