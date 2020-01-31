Posted: Jan 31, 2020 11:44 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2020 11:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Miss Oklahoma, also known as Addison Price, visited Richard Kane Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson Elementary School on Friday morning.

During her visit, Miss Oklahoma talked to a gym full of kids about dreaming big, believing in themselves, and overcoming obstacles. This visit was made possible because of a Residence Grant that was provided by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. The BPS Foundation said they are confident the students will grow to accomplish great things.

(Photo courtesy: The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation)