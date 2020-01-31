News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Jan 31, 2020 11:44 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2020 11:48 AM
Miss Oklahoma Visits with Bartlesville Students
Garrett Giles
Miss Oklahoma, also known as Addison Price, visited Richard Kane Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson Elementary School on Friday morning.
During her visit, Miss Oklahoma talked to a gym full of kids about dreaming big, believing in themselves, and overcoming obstacles. This visit was made possible because of a Residence Grant that was provided by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. The BPS Foundation said they are confident the students will grow to accomplish great things.
(Photo courtesy: The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation)
