Posted: Jan 31, 2020 12:43 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2020 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The question and answer period for the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump closed on Thursday.

Republican U.S. Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe said the goal of the House ran by the Democrats is to push the proceedings as close to November as possible. He said they are trying to overshadow President Trump’s accomplishments. One of those accomplishments has centered on the economy.

Sen. Inhofe said new figures from Wednesday show that unemployment is below four-percent. He said that four-percent is a normally unemplotment rate. Being below that, however, is impressive, and Sen. Inhofe said the percentage is the lowest it has been since they started keeping the data many decades ago.

Another major accomplishment of President Trump's that Sen. Inhofe has been proud of revolves around the military.

What upset Sen. Inhofe with the Obama Administration was the fact that President Obama hurt the military. He said President Obama cut military spending by 25-percent. In the meantime, China and Russia were passing the United States up when it came to issues like artillery.

Sen. Inhofe said President Trump has brought the U.S. military back to life. Despite the revival, the impeachment proceedings continue. Friday is the day the Senate is expected to vote on witnesses.

Some potential witnesses include John Bolton, the former National Security Adviser, and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Sen. Inhofe said some Republicans like Sen. Paul want to hear from Hunter Biden, Rep. Adam Schiff and the whistleblower that brought on the impeachment. He said that Senators Collins, Romney and Murkowski are reportedly likely to vote for witnesses.

Otherwise, Sen. Inhofe still wants to focus on President Trump's accomplishments. The third and final thing that Sen. Inhofe said people should be inspied by is President Trump’s appointment of judges. He said that President Trump has appointed the largest number of judges in a three-year span for the first time in the history of the United States.

The best thing about the judges to Sen. Inhofe is that fact that they are all conservative, and that they have all read the Constitution. Those three accomplishments are just a fraction of what what Sen. Inhofe wants Americans and Oklahomans alike to remember while the impeachment process rolls on.

