Posted: Jan 31, 2020 1:42 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2020 1:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arraigned on charges of exploitation of elderly at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. Leslie Blevins appeared in front of a judge over teleconference from the Washington County jail.

Court documents allege that Blevins had power of attorney over a 90-year-old female victim. Blevins allegedly wrongfully converted $450,000 of the victim’s money for her own use. The transactions occurred between January 2016 and April 2019.

The victim did not have the ability to consent to the use of the funds. Bond for Blevins was set at $25,000 on the felony charge. She is due back in court on February 7 for the felony status docket.