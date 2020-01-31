Posted: Jan 31, 2020 2:17 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2020 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

We are only midway through winter, but Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says a severe weather storm spotting training session was held Thursday evening at the Osage County Fairgrounds for police officers, EMS personnel and any Osage County residents interested in attending.

Roberts says he hopes that the police officers and EMS personnel that were there learned the importance of tracking storms and staying safe while doing so.

When under a tornado warning, go to your basement or take shelter in an interior room such as a closet. This is a great time to practice with your family what you would do if and when you find yourself needing to take cover from a tornado.