Posted: Feb 01, 2020 2:26 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2020 2:27 AM

Tom Davis

U-S Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford tonight gave a recap of Friday’s Senate impeachment trial.

Lankford discussed the Senate’s decision today in a 51 to 49 vote not to call additional witnesses and gave an updated timeline for the next steps toward voting on the articles of impeachment.

Lankford pointed out that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted that the trial continue on past the State of the Union address, so the Senate will reconvene on Monday at 10 am central and continue until a vote on the articles at 3pm central on Wednesday.