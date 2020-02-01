Posted: Feb 01, 2020 6:01 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2020 6:01 AM

Tom Davis

The first Governor’s Prayer Breakfast “United Through Prayer” is scheduled for 7 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Deb Cook, local coordinator, tells us Bartlesville has been chosen as a host for this live-stream simulcast event, which will start at 7:25 a.m. Cook says attendees are asked to pray for the leadership of Oklahoma, the convening legislative session and for Oklahoma to thrive.

Admission is free. The doors open at 6:50 a.m. with breakfast seved at 7 a.m.

For questions, call Deb Cook at 918-914-9808.