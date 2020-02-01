News

Posted: Feb 01, 2020

Governor's Prayer Breakfast

Tom Davis
The first Governor’s Prayer Breakfast “United Through Prayer” is scheduled for 7 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Bartlesville Community Center.
 
Deb Cook, local coordinator, tells us Bartlesville has been chosen as a host for this live-stream simulcast event, which will start at 7:25 a.m. Cook says attendees are asked to pray for the leadership of Oklahoma, the convening legislative session and for Oklahoma to thrive.
 
LISTEN TO DEB COOK TALK ABOUT THE GOVERNOR'S PRAYER BREAKFASTON OUR COMMUNITY CONNECTION PODCAST
 
Admission is free. The doors open at 6:50 a.m. with breakfast seved at 7 a.m.
 
For questions, call Deb Cook at 918-914-9808.
 

