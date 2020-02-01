Posted: Feb 01, 2020 7:39 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2020 7:45 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning.

No items are on the agenda, but the Commissioners will convene to give their reports.

The Washington County Commissioners meeting is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. They will meet on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.