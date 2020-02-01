Posted: Feb 01, 2020 7:40 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2020 7:46 AM

Garrett Giles

During the next Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting, a transfer of approximately $8,100 from the General Fund to the STEM Activity Fund will be considered.

Next in the meeting, the Board will discuss and take possible action to approve the second year renewal of their OneNet internet service contract. From there, the Board may enter into an executive session to decide whether or not they need to rehire several site principals and other personnel.

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, Feb. 3rd at 6:00 p.m. in the McCrary Conference Room. The Administration Building is located at #1 Bulldogger Road across from the Washington County Free Fair building.