Posted: Feb 01, 2020 7:41 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2020 7:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will meet on Monday and they will go through a light agenda.

The Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. Following the Dewey City Council meeting, the Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will convene.