Posted: Feb 01, 2020 7:43 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2020 7:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs.

To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a bright tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.” Beginning on Monday, Feb. 1st, customers in Bartlesville can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville this February.

“Ross Stores is very excited to host the sixth annual Help Local Kids Learn in-store campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs. This campaign will directly help kids at local Clubs across the county. BGCA and Ross’ strong partnership of 14 years is rooted in both organizations’ shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens," Matt Young, Group Senior Vice President, Stores said.

Campaign facts:

• Ross Stores, Inc. invites customers to give at the register during the month of February to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

• 100% of proceeds raised at each store will benefit local Boys & Girls Clubs. Every $3 donation helps provide one hour of homework help for a Club youth.

• $15 helps keep a kid safe after school.