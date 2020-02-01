Posted: Feb 01, 2020 8:05 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2020 8:07 AM

Garrett Giles

A big night is slated for the Bartlesville City Council when they meet again, and part of that has to deal with an election.

On Monday, the Council will discuss and possibly take action to approve an ordinance that would authorize the calling and holding of a special election in the City of Bartlesville on April, 7th, for the purpose of submitting to the registered qualified electors the question of the issuance of General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed the sum of $16.4-million. This money is intended to be issued in series to provide funds for the purposes of:

acquiring, constructing, expanding, renovating, repairing, and/or equipping public safety buildings, facilities, and equipment, all to be owned exclusively by the City. acquiring, constructing, expanding, renovating, repairing, and/or equipping municipal buildings, facilities, and equipment, all to be owned exclusively by the City constructing, reconstructing, repairing, improving, and rehabilitating existing streets, roads, bridges, and intersections in the city (including lighting, sidewalks/bikepaths, landscaping, related drainage improvements, driveway reconstruction, and other related improvements) constructing, expanding, repairing, which may also include improving, renovating, acquiring and equipping parks and recreational facilities, all to be owned exclusively by the City of Bartlesville.

The ordinance goes on to say this is all to be completed with or without the use of other funds, and levying and collecting an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all the taxable property in the City of Bartlesville for the payment of the interest and principal on said G.O. Bonds; providing for election procedures; authorizing professional services agreements pertaining to the issuance of said Bonds; declaring an emergency; and containing other provisions related thereto.

Next, the Council will discuss and take possible action to approve an Ordinance extending the levy of a one-half of one percent sales tax which tax is currently levied and authorized by Ordinance 2716 and extended by Ordinance 2784, Ordinance 3001, Ordinance 3097, Ordinance 3264, and Ordinance 3404, in addition to all other State, County and City sales taxes upon the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from all sales to any person taxable under the sales tax law of Oklahoma including but not limited to certain enumerated sales listed therein; providing for subsisting state permits; providing for the purpose of the tax and earmarking the same; providing for effective date and duration of said tax; incorporating certain provisions of prior City Ordinances; authorizing City Council to make administrative and technical changes and additions; making the tax cumulative; providing severability of provisions; requiring approval this ordinance by a majority of registered qualified electors voting at an election held for such purpose as provided by law; and containing other provisions related thereto.

Late in the meeting, the Council will discuss and possibly take action to approve a Resolution authorizing the calling and holding of a special election in the City of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020, for the purpose of submitting to the registered qualified electors of said City the question of approval or rejection of Ordinance No. 3522 of the City relating to the extension of a one-half of one percent (0.5-percent) excise tax (sales tax) through Tuesday, June 30th, 2026, all as more fully set out in Ordinance No. 3522 of said City; and containing other provisions related thereto.

Also in the meeting, Jess Kane, the City Attorney, will present discussion and possible action to approve a Sponsorship Agreement between the City of Bartlesville and ConocoPhillips Company. Kane will present discussion and possible action to approve a proposed Release of Oil and Gas Lease as well.