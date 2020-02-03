Posted: Feb 03, 2020 9:22 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 9:49 AM

Garrett Giles

According to Arvest Share, Arvest Bank has announced that Kyle Hubbard has been named the new president of the bank in Springfield, Missouri.

Hubbard will transition out of his current position as president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Bartlesville over the next few weeks. He has served Arvest Bank for a total of 17 years, first as a retail associate in Oklahoma City. After two years, he moved to Arvest Bank in Bartlesville, where he was promoted to loan manager, and became president and CEO in 2015.

Since then, he has successfully led the Arvest team in Bartlesville to expand and strengthen its retail banking, wealth management and commercial lending services, making Arvest a highly trusted financial service provider in the Bartlesville community.

In a statement, Hubbard said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve Arvest Bank in Springfield. This thriving, constantly developing city and tightly knit community presents new challenges and new areas of growth, which I can’t wait to take on. I am committed to continuing the momentum Brad set forth – and hopefully moving it to the next level.”

Hubbard replaces Brad Crain, who became president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Benton County, Arkansas, on Monday, Jan. 27th.

Crain said, “Kyle’s background and success at Arvest Bank coupled with a competitive drive and intellectual curiosity positions him well to head the Springfield market. He added that, “Springfield will be in excellent hands.”

Hubbard graduated from Oklahoma Wesleyan, where he played basketball for four years. He has continued his love for the sport as adjunct coach of a high school team, a hobby he hopes to keep once he moves to Springfield. Hubbard will be joined by his wife, Megan, and their two children.