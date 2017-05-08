Posted: Feb 03, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning and breezed through their agenda.

The commissioners signed a contract with AT&T to get new 911 equipment. This is something they get every five years.

The commissioners purchased 66 mobile radios that District One will be able to use. In addition to that, they approved the purchase of seven Kenwood digital radios for the Pershing Volunteer Fire Department.

A road buckled in the Okesa area Friday night, but District One Commissioner Randall Jones reported that his road crew had it back up and running Saturday morning.

There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.