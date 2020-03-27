Posted: Feb 03, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 10:48 AM

Tom Davis

The Rogers State University Scholarship Breakfast is Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Downtown Bartlesville.

The event is open to the public at no cost to individuals. Donations will be accepted during the campaign. Table Sponsorships begin at $600 and sponsorship packages are available to meet philanthropic interests and marketing goals. The fair market value is $15 per person for food and beverages.

The Silent Auction Bidding Begins at 7:45 am with breakfast at 8 am.

Your participation at the RSU Bartlesville Scholarship Fundraising Breakfast can help offset cost for tuition, books and supplies for local RSU Bartlesville students.

Tuition Cost per semester: $3,500

Books/Supplies Cost per semester: $1,160

Arrive early to bid on silent auction items. See auction items and rules.

WATCH THE ARVEST FACEBOOK LIVE WEBISODE