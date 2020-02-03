Posted: Feb 03, 2020 2:12 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A county road collapsed near the Okesa area Friday night. District One Commissioner Randall Jones and his road crew worked throughout the night to get the road back open by 1 o' clock Saturday morning. Jones explains what happened and said they were fortunate nobody got injured.

Utilities were shut off for a time in the area, but they were back up and running by Saturday afternoon.