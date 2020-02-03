Posted: Feb 03, 2020 2:13 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 2:13 PM

Max Gross

A Coffeyville, Kansas woman picked up a felony charge of false impersonation to create liability at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Eira Vega-Cervantes made a court appearance out of custody in front of judge Russell Vaclaw.

Court documents allege that Vega-Cervantes presented a $674 check at City National Bank in Bartlesville. The check was in the name of the victim. Vega-Cervantes also presented a Texas identification card with the victim’s name on it while attempting to cash the check.

Vega-Cervantes posted a $5,000 bond for the incident.