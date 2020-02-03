Posted: Feb 03, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 2:53 PM

Tom Davis

Listeners to KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 were shocked on Monday to hear on the air these words from Rush Limbaugh: “I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Limbaugh told listeners that the disease will keep him off the air on certain days when he’ll receive treatment. He said two medical institutions confirmed the diagnosis since he first realized something was wrong on Jan. 12 when he experienced shortness of breath.

“I hope I will be talking about this as little as necessary in the coming days, but we’ve got a great bunch of doctors, a great team assembled, we’re at full speed ahead on this,” Limbaugh said. “It’s just now a matter of implementing what we are going to be told later this week.”

He said he “hopes” to be back on Thursday.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com