Posted: Feb 03, 2020 3:16 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 7:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The filing period for candidates for municipal office in the City of Dewey municipality opened at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3rd.

As of Monday, Mayor Tom Hays has filed as an incumbent for his seat on the Dewey City Council. Also on Monday, Ward One City Councilor Wayne Sell has also filed as an incumbent for his seat, while David Williams has filed for the Ward Four seat. Filing late on Monday for the Ward Two seat was Terry Meade.

The filing period ends Wednesday, Feb. 5th at 5:00 pm. Candidates for the offices need to file with the Secretary of the County Election Board. Candidate Declaration of Candidacy filing forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 101. They can also be found on the State Election Board website, which is election.ok.gov.

All seats on the Dewey City Council are included during this filing period. The mayor’s seat is also up for the filing period.

For more information, call the County Election Board Office at 918.337.2850.