Posted: Feb 03, 2020 3:24 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 3:33 PM

Tom Davis

Forecast snowfall amounts Tuesday night through Wednesday night suggests travel impacts should be expected across much of northeast Oklahoma.

This has promted the National Weather Service to post a Winter StormWatch from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday evening.

Snow will begin early Wednesday morning and spread eastward through the day with travel conditions worsening through the day. This will include both the morning and afternoon commutes on Wednesday. Road conditions may be impacted for several days across northeast Oklahoma.