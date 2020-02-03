Posted: Feb 03, 2020 7:14 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 7:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education elected not to convene in executive session on Monday night.

However, the Board did go ahead and rehire a lengthy list of administrators for the 2020-2021 school year. Those administrators include:

High School Principal Brent Dugger

High School Assistant Principal Josh Stowe

Middle School Principal Brent Massey

Athletic Director and Middle School Assistant Principal Travis Ruble

Elementary School Principal Jerri Moore

Elementary Assistant Principal Julia Quinn

Director of Special Services Kelley Sells

Activity funds were transferred as well. $8,079 was moved from the General Fund to the STEM Activity Fund.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said they approved the establishment of activity fund subaccounts because the district was getting so much grant money that they were having a difficult time tracking all the expenditures that were coming out. He said this allows them to take the remaining balance from the $12,000 in grant funds and distribute them to STEM.

Here is how the transfer of funds was distributed:

$5,000 to Elementary School STEM Fund

$1,539.84 to Middle School STEM Fuind

$1,539.84 to High School STEM Fund

Superintendent Vincent said this will help the schools take STEM related field trips. He said it will also help them afford whatever STEM materials they might need in the classroom.

Board Vice President Amy LaSpisa was appointed as the DPS Board of Education's Legislative Liasion earlier in the meeting. This is a position she has been appointed to in the past for the Board and all Board members had high praise for her work.

Lastly, the Dewey Board of Education approved the second year renewal of the following erate service contract with OneNet. Superintendent Vincent said they are happy with the internet services that OneNet provides.