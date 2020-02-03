Posted: Feb 03, 2020 7:17 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2020 7:17 PM

Max Gross

Black History Month was declared by the Bartlesville City Council as a bit of history was made on Monday night. Broderick Guise was appointed as Bartlesville Fire’s first African-American firefighter in 2001. As of February 1, Guise is now the first African-American to be named a Captain on the brigade. Bartlesville fire chief John Banks speaks on Guise.

Guise was honored by the council and Westside Community Center during the meeting. He is the captain of station No. 4. Several spectators showed up to the meeting on behalf of Guise. City manager Mike Bailey says he is grateful for the hard work of captain Guise and other firefighters.

Guise has been an integral part of the Bartlesville Fire Department since 2001.